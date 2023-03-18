Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] on Friday was conveyed about security concerns for the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections due to the involvement of terrorists in “Spring Offensive” in the province. “The involvement of terrorists in “Spring Offensive” in the KP, which is expected to intensify in the province from April to October,” this was briefed by Chief Secretary of KP and Inspector General Police KPK, in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here.

The ECP will now take a final decision, as the briefing related to security and finances have been completed.

The representatives from KP informed the CEC that they cannot give any guarantee about ensuring peace during the upcoming general polls due to the bad law and order situation due to the financial issues. About terrorist incidents in the province, the IGP KP said terrorist groups operating from different provinces in Afghanistan, including Badakhshan, Nuristan, Kantar, Nangarhar, Paktika and others, are involved in terrorist activities.

He said a total of 495 terror incidents in the year 2022 happened in the province. The increase in terrorist activities has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region. He said that the law and order situation was not suitable for elections in several southern districts of the province, including North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, and Dera Ismael Khan. He said that the situation in the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA was also not conducive to holding elections.

He said that holding separate provincial and national assembly elections would double the expenditures and increase the dangers for law enforcement agencies. It would also put voters and election staff in danger twice, he said.

The provincial Chief Secretary informed that the provincial government was facing financial deficit of Rs 19 billion, with an additional Rs 1.6 billion required for holding provincial assembly elections. He clarified that these expenses would be in addition to any expenditures incurred by the ECP on the elections. During the meeting, it was emphasized that the deployment of the Pakistan Army and FC was essential for maintaining peace during the electioneering, as the provincial police alone cannot cope with the challenges.

The Pakistan Army had also performed security duties during the general elections of 2013 and 2018, and it was noted that the law and order situation was much better in 2018 as compared to that in 2013.