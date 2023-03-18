Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cultural and literary activities resumed on Friday in the Gandhara Heritage Culture and Convention Centre in F-9’s Citizen Club building after almost one and half decade with successful inaugural session of the Islamabad Literary Festival inside this iconic building. Formerly known as the Citizen Club, the facility is spread over 22 acres with a 265,000 square feet covered area, has restaurants, an indoor pool, gym, lobby, aerobic area, and a fitness centre. Its construction was started by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2008, but in 2010, the Supreme Court ruled that the building could not be used as a club and since then the building was lying vacant. However, the facility came under utilisation, witnessing huge numbers of participants and the distinguished guests in an inaugural session of three-day long Islamabad Literary Festival (ILF).

The inaugural session was moderated by the former Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari while renowned poet and painter Raja Changez Sultan, energy and environment expert Vaqar Zakaria and anchorpersons Hamid Mir and Asma Sherazi participated as panellists. Mr. Lashari, who once served in the capital as a powerful city chief in his opening remarks complained that the citizen club was built in his tenure but it was left useless when the Supreme Court took a notice over it. He questioned from Hamid Mir that why those officers who work hard came under question while those who don’t take initiatives are considered as noble officers.

Replying to former chairman CDA, journalist Hamid Mir lauded his services but said that when a suo moto regarding commercial activities in F-9 Park was taken by then Chief Justice Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry, an impression was given that all buildings situated here were illegal and against the nature, which was not true.

Hamid Mir while clarifying an historical fact regarding a decision to establish capital at its present location has said that it is a wrong perception that the location of Islamabad was selected by General Ayub Khan but claimed that the decision was originally taken by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself while travelling back from Kashmir to Rawalpindi. Renowned poet and painter Raja Changez Sultan, who is a native of Shakarparian, Islamabad while expressing his views said that though one of the most beautiful cities is built on our lands but locals were completely ignored during the years’ long development process of this city.

He suggested that why the roads are not being named after the original owners of these lands, who sacrificed their ancestral properties for this city and demanded that CDA should preserve the local culture of Islamabad and give due credit to its locals.

Replying to a question, anchorperson Asma Sherazi recalled her childhood in Islamabad and said that not only the structural landscape of this city has rapidly changed in the last two decades but the climate is affected as well. She shared how in her early days in school, an umbrella was mandatory with a school bag due to unpredictable and repeated rains in the city. She said greenery was the beauty of this city, which makes it loveable but complained that now it is shading away day by day. At the end of the inaugural session, the question and answer Q&A session was also held but it turned into an open court, when people poured their hearts before the Chairman CDA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, who responded to them patiently.

He accepted that the problems of Islamabad are of chorionic nature but he informed that he is devising multiple policies to tackle these issues. He informed that most of the systems of CDA are being shifted to information technology to minimize human interaction. He said new agencies are being established to cater to the needs of the city in an effective and efficient manner including solid waste, building control and horticulture. The ILF will continue on Saturday and Sunday with a long list of events.