Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Friday regretted that there is no progress in journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case and hinted at the formation of a judicial commission regarding the matter.

A five-member special bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing of the suo moto notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif. During the proceeding, the chief justice said that if the bench found there is no progress in the JIT’s probe, then they could form a judicial commission wherein everyone would be summoned to record their statements.