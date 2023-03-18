Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all neces­sary measures for combating den­gue and coronavirus. While chairing a meeting at his office here on Fri­day, he said a comprehensive plan should be implemented to com­bat dengue, and timely actions be taken while following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The chief minister instructed that spray pumps and other equipment should be kept functional and special atten­tion should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance. He asserted that authentic data should be up­loaded to the Punjab Information Technology Board’s dashboard. The CBC test for dengue diagnosis will be available for Rs 95 and secretar­ies would be assigned to different areas to monitor the dengue control activities there. The CM said that the situation of coronavirus in Punjab was normal, but people should take precautions to stay safe from it. Citi­zens who have received the second dose would be given the booster dose. He ordered for formation of a cabinet sub-committee. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), secretaries of health, environment, local government, school educa­tion, Auqaf departments, commis­sioner Lahore, DG health services Punjab, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission and others attended the meeting, while Dr Waseem Akram and Dr Tanveer Salam partici­pated through video-link. Meanwhile, Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made an unannounced visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Friday to inspect facilities and listen to grievances of inmates. During his two-hour long visit, he looked into several issues, such as three female pris­oners sharing one cot and prisoners still being held despite completion of their sentences or having their appeals delayed for up to 10 years. The CM inspected the bar­racks, kitchen, hospital, technical training cen­tre, and daycare center for women prisoners.