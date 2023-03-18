Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The divisional intelligence implementation committee has reiterated to utilise all available resources to maintain peace, eliminate terrorism and narcotics and keep a check on movements of afghan refugees in the region.

The committee met at the Commissioner’s Office in Bannu on Friday with divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel in the chair. Bannu DC Manzoor Afridi and DPO Ziauddin ahmed, Lakki marwat dC abdul Hadi, north Waziristan ADC Bashir Khan and officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies were in attendance.

The divisional commissioner asked the authorities concerned to launch a crack down on unregistered vehicles and motorcycles in their respective areas. In the first phase, the local police and excise officials will launch a campaign to get the vehicles registered with the excise and taxation department, he instructed. Parweiz also gave approval to setting up steering committees at district level to review the security situation and chalk out a strategy to improve it with consultation of elders and local residents.

“The steering committees will also keep a check on movements of afghan nations in their respective areas”, he said. He asked the officials of Afghan Commissionerate to provide complete data and record of afghan nations settled in Bannu division to administration. The divisional commissioner said that funds would be arranged for the police department’s projects to improve law and order situation in the entire region.