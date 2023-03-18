Share:

SUKKUR- The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly polio virus. He said this while visiting the different areas to review and monitor the performance of anti-polio field teams. The commissioner himself administered polio drops to children under five years of age and directed the officials concerned to remain present in the field and ensure the monitoring of polio workers so that no child could miss immunization. On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO), Sukkur, Dr Jamil Mahar informed that around 39,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine during the ongoing campaign.