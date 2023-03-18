Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 11 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in the prov­ince. According to the spokesman, the CTD con­ducted 55 intelligence based operations in differ­ent districts of the province in which 56 accused were interrogated and 11 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other pro­hibited materials. He said among the arrested ter­rorists were three mem­bers of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi- Najibullah, Muhammad Tahir and Abdul Sami, one member of Tehreek Jafaria Muhammad Aftab, four members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Kal­eemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zubair, two members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Hussain Muawiya and Muhammad Daniyal and a proclaimed offender Muhammad Zubair was included. The spokesman said that 883 grams of explosives, seven detonators, one hand grenade, 14 feet of safety fuse wire, 2 feet of prima cord, two leaflets of banned organizations, two receipt boxes, 122 stickers, 92 pamphlets, two flags of banned organization and 35,290 rupees in cash were recovered from the terrorists. During the current week, a total of 795 combing operations were conducted with the help of police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that 35,939 persons were checked, 161 suspects were arrested,102 FIRs were registered and 91 recov­eries were made.