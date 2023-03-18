Share:

Rawalpindi - The Customs intelligence on Friday carried out a raid in Fateh Jhang and confiscated a bus loaded with smuggled foreign items of different brands including chocolates as part of the anti-trafficking campaign, informed sources. according to sources, the Customs intelligence had received classified information that an effort is underway to smuggle foreign goods of various wellknown brands in bulk. a raiding team was formed by dC Customs intelligence navid ur Rehman Bhagvi to take action against smugglers.

The team raided a hideout near CpEC route in Fateh Jhang and seized a bus loaded with smuggled food stuff including chocolates. The owner of food stuff was also taken into custody by Customs officials, sources said. The team confiscated foreign (iran) made toffees and chocolates. The seized goods carry a value of thousands of rupees. a seizure has been made against the accused, and commenced further legal proceedings, sources said.