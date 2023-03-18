Share:

The 10th death anniversary of “1965 War Hero” Muhammad Mahmood Alam, known as M M Alam, is being observed today.

Alam, nicknamed as ‘Little Dragon’ while piloting an F-86 Sabre had shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 war which is still an unbeaten record.

He altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial fight.

MM Alam was the first-ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers' list at the PAF Museum in Karachi.

He was awarded with the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ for his bravery.

He died in Karachi on this date in 2013 at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.