PESHAWAR - The facilitator of the Peshawar Police Lines suicide bomber has been arrested by the Counter- Terrorism Directorate (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior official said on Friday. Addressing a presser, Additional Inspector General CTD Shaukat Abbas stated that the TTP’s Al-Ahrar Group, a banned organisation, had made its plan in Afghanistan regarding attack on the Malik Saad Police Lines in Peshawar. He said that the perpetrators and handlers of the Police Lines suicide bombing had been located, and that Imtiaz Khan, a suicide bomber’s accomplice, had also been taken into custody. Both the suicide bomber and his accomplice Imtiaz received training at an Afghan training facility, he added. The suicide bomber’s contact on the day of the attack, Ghafaar alias Salman, has been identified as the attack mastermind, he added. He said that the facilitator’s identity had been established and the organisational (code) name of the suicide bomber was “Qari”, but that some information could not be released at the moment due to the ongoing probe.