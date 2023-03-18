Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority (FDA) sealed 17 plots in Madina Town over their illegal commercial use. An FDA spokesperson said here on Friday that Estate Of­ficer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya found illegal commercial use of plots in Madina Town in­cluding Plot No 35, 39 and 40 in Extension Block, Plot No 38, 1/1/14, 13, 11, 103/12, 103, 103/38 in Y-block, Plot No 42, 43, 52, 59, 81, 101 and 155 in X-block. The owners of the plots failed to deposit commercial fees despite re­peated notices. Therefore, the estate officer sealed premises of these plots and warned their owners to get them legalised at the earli­est, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, the spokesperson added.