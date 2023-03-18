Share:

Lahore - FIFA and AFC, the football parent bodies, have pledged their full support to the Normalisation Committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) that is crucial for promoting and developing football in Pakistan.

Chairman PFF NC haroon ahmad Malik and NC Members Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud hashimi met with officials from FIFA and the asian Football Confederation (aFC) as well as representatives from several Member associations to discuss the progress and procedures for free, fair, and transparent PFF elections.

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation updated the FIFa and AFC officials on the current state of affairs and received assurances of all possible support to complete the democratic process. Both organizations emphasized the importance of conducting proceedings in a clean and transparent manner, in accordance with the PFF statutes. on the sidelines of the Congress, the various Members Associations agreed to promote an atmosphere of mutual cooperation for the future development of football in the region.