According to the World Food Program’s (WFP) floods situation report, high food prices and a heavy reliance on imports are threatening Pakistan’s food and nutrition security as the country reels from the effects of devastating floods from last year. Of course, adding to this is the full-blown economic crisis in the country, with record high inflation, plummeting currency, and foreign reserves falling to critically low levels, barely enough to cover less than one month of imports.

To add to the worrisome situation, the government has imposed a ban on the import of all but essential items and raw materials, creating hurdles in production. As per the report, 14.6 million people required emergency food assistance in Pakistan, while seven million children were in need of nutrition services. The floods had caused a 53 percent increase in new malnutrition cases across the country from July 2022 to January 2023.

This is a brewing crisis that needs to be addressed at the earliest. Financial and policy experts are of the opinion that boosting the country’s agricultural output in the wake of a surging trade deficit, due to rising food imports, is the only way to address this economic and health crisis. As per official data, Pakistan’s food import bill stood at $5.98 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. It is evident that the agricultural sector is seriously struggling and its growth remains stagnant at around 2.5 percent against the 6 percent target that the country needs.

Developing this sector is the only feasible long-term solution. As per experts, if the sector is developed on modern lines, the food trade deficit will be eliminated in three years and production surplus can be achieved in another three years. It is about time we work towards sustainable solutions, as opposed to importing staple items such as pulses which we should have started producing locally much before.