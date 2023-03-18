Share:

CHITRAL - Jishn-e-Chitral 2023 celebration has been started in Lower Chitral district. In this regard, the opening ceremony was held at the stadium of Government Centennial model High School.

Chitral festival is being celebrated after a long time, and this time there will be competitions in volley ball, football, cricket, tug-of-war, polo, naat khwani, recitation and poetry. all the teams participating in the celebrations also performed a play march in the stadium in which babies students of the School of Knowledge and Science Singoor presented a beautiful welcoming march with flowers in their hands.

District Sports Officer Ameer Zaman said that teams from Chitral Police, Levies, Health, Education departments, Chitral Scouts, Civil defence, Population Welfare and other departments are also participating in the Chitral celebration.

He said that there are nine teams in volley ball, nine teams in football, nine teams in cricket, two teams of tug-of-war and two teams of polo are also participating in which police and levies teams will contested Polo match. He said that apart from this, there will be competitions in national songs, poetry, recitation and naat Khawani. He said that the main purpose of celebrating Chitral is to engage the young in positive activities so that on one hand they remain mentally and physically healthy and on the other hand, they can also be protected from drugs and other negative activities. The festival in Chitral will continue for four days. a large number of spectators were present in the stadium.