Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day after party chairman Imran Khan expressed reconciliatory tone, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday said that the ruling coalition should “give a date and venue” for a meeting of all political parties to bring the country out of the present economic and political crisis. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter said the government should move ahead with the process of talks with all political parties.

He was responding to the remarks of Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in the Senate that all political parties should sit together and thrash out a roadmap for bringing political and economic stability in the country. Chauhdry said that Tarar was making statements every day to sit together and solve issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also asked for talks, he added. He concluded that PTI chairman Imran Khan has already put his weight behind the dialogue. Imran’s tweet had come a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had once again extended an olive branch to him on Wednesday last, emphasising that “all political forces will have to sit together to take the country f orward”.