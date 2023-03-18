MULTAN - The Punjab government on Friday appreciated the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) over excellent performance during cleanliness drive in the city.
Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hailed the performance of the company in his letter written to MWMC CEO Kabir Khan.
Meanwhile, the company has also achieved the honour of getting registration from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) which will be helpful for the company in global recognition.
The registration certificate was issued by Director ACCA Ann Lamb.
The educated youth can get internship at MWMC in finance, budget, audit, human resource, operation and IT departments after the registration.
ACCA would also conduct free courses for the company management to provide training on innovation in finance and financial act which will bring more transparency in the company. CEO Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir and Manager Finance Sajid Riaz received the registration certificate. Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Anwar-ul- Haq and Imran were also given certificates. ACCA Business Development Head Shahid Khan awarded the certificates.
The company has made effective cleanliness arrangements in connection with the opening ceremonies of the two-day south Punjab Literary and Cultural Mela.
Multan Arts Council and Tea House were thoroughly cleaned and lime lining was done for the beauty of the road. The cleanliness at Ghanta Ghar, Chungi No 9 and Humayun roads were also ensured in connection with spring festival. MWMC has also set up stall at Fort Qasim Bagh.
ACE LAUNCHES INQUIRY AGAINST EX-DISTT CHAIRMAN TASKFORCE FOR FOOD, OTHERS
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) initiated an inquiry against ex-district chairman taskforce for food Sheikh Mazhar Abbas and other officials and employees of the food department.
The ACE summoned them on March 20 under the directions of the Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta. Former district chairman taskforce food department Multan and officials were accused of embezzling millions of rupees government money and taking bribes from flour mills owners