MULTAN - The Punjab government on Friday appreciated the Multan Waste Man­agement Company (MWMC) over excellent performance during clean­liness drive in the city.

Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hailed the per­formance of the company in his letter written to MWMC CEO Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, the company has also achieved the honour of getting regis­tration from the Association of Char­tered Certified Accountants (ACCA) which will be helpful for the compa­ny in global recognition.

The registration certificate was is­sued by Director ACCA Ann Lamb.

The educated youth can get intern­ship at MWMC in finance, budget, au­dit, human resource, operation and IT departments after the registration.

ACCA would also conduct free courses for the company manage­ment to provide training on innova­tion in finance and financial act which will bring more transparency in the company. CEO Kabir Khan, Chief In­ternal Auditor Asif Tahir and Manager Finance Sajid Riaz received the reg­istration certificate. Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Anwar-ul- Haq and Imran were also given certificates. ACCA Business Development Head Shahid Khan awarded the certificates.

The company has made effective cleanliness arrangements in connec­tion with the opening ceremonies of the two-day south Punjab Literary and Cultural Mela.

Multan Arts Council and Tea House were thoroughly cleaned and lime lining was done for the beauty of the road. The cleanliness at Ghanta Ghar, Chungi No 9 and Humayun roads were also ensured in connection with spring festival. MWMC has also set up stall at Fort Qasim Bagh.

ACE LAUNCHES INQUIRY AGAINST EX-DISTT CHAIRMAN TASKFORCE FOR FOOD, OTHERS

The Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) initiated an inquiry against ex-district chairman task­force for food Sheikh Mazhar Abbas and other officials and employees of the food department.

The ACE summoned them on March 20 under the directions of the Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta. Former district chairman taskforce food department Multan and officials were accused of embezzling millions of rupees government money and tak­ing bribes from flour mills owners