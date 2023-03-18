Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people amid inflation.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said the government is making efforts to reduce the difficulties faced by the low and middle income groups particularly during the Holy month of Ramzan.

He instructed the concerned authorities to take measures to avert long queues of people at the flour distribution points.

About 185,000 needy families of Islamabad will start receiving free wheat flour from today as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit people during Holy Ramzan.

The eligible people will be able to get flour from 40 outlets of the Utility Stores.

The people have been asked to check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to 8717 helpline of the Benazir Income Support Program as the data has been linked with the BISP.

The registered families will be entitled to get 30 kilogram of flour in the month.

In case of any complaint, the people may also contact a toll-free helpline 0800-05590.