QUETTA - “Revolutionary measures are needed to prevent population growth because Pakistan cannot afford a rapidly growing population.” These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri while speaking at an event organised under the title of increasing population and its impact on the future and society. In the event, personalities belonging to differ­ent schools of thought also expressed their views. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zah­ri expressed concern in her address and said that the population in Pakistan was increasing rapidly and Pakistan couldn’t afford this rapid increase. In terms of the current population, there was a severe shortage of resources in Pakistan and all the citizens of Pakistan were not able to use these resources properly. The rap­idly increasing population was also a big challenge for the government, which had to take special measures to deal with it. She said that the resources in the country were scarce and the government needed to use all the options to educate the peo­ple about the continuous increase in pop­ulation and there are negative effects on social life, which affects the whole family.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said in her statement that the world’s population had exceeded 8 billion. Countries around the world are prioritising their respective populations according to their available resources. According to the data, Pakistan is the 33rd largest country in the world in terms of area, while Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, which causes major problems because the problems are more than the resources, she said. She said that increas­ing population was a big threat to health, employment, education, climate change and depleting water reserves and nation­al security. She further said that people should be informed about the importance of reducing the population growth rate and there was a need to create awareness and for this all schools of thought have to play their role in which our religious leaders and media could play a very im­portant role.