KARACHI-In continuation of its innovation journey, HABIBMETRO, in collaboration with VISA, commenced its Tokenization & Digital Card programme by introducing IDEMIA as a solution provider in Pakistan. This initiative was taken to further enhance HABIBMETRO customers’ digital payment experience and make it more secure and convenient.

Tokenization replaces sensitive bank account information, such as the 16-digit primary bank account number, with a unique digital identifier called a ‘token’. Tokenization allows transactions to be processed without exposing account details for a more secure digital payment experience. Moreover, with a ‘Tap To Phone’ feature, HABIBMETRO customers will be able to make contactless payments by tapping their mobile phones on devices enabled with contactless payments, hence opening up a world of convenience. In addition to this, HABIBMETRO customers will also be able to obtain a Digital Card quickly and conveniently via the HABIBMETRO Insta Mobile App using the IDEMIA Digital Card solution, eliminating the need for extensive documentation. The Digital Card will allow HABIBMETRO customers to conduct safe and secure online payments with flexibility of card limit, expiry and issuance of multiple cards as per requirement. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ahmed Shah Durrani, Group Executive Retail Bank and Chief Digital Officer, said, “At HABIBMETRO, we are extremely excited to offer Tokenization and Digital Card solution to our customers. We are grateful for the expertise extended by IDEMIA and VISA to make this project a reality. This collaboration enables HABIBMETRO to make progress towards its vision of offering best-in-class innovative digital solutions and providing unparalleled service to its customers.” Serigne Dia, Vice President, Payment Services (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with HABIBMETRO to enable seamless, secure and tailored digital payment experiences to their cardholders. Leveraging the IDEMIA Digital Card services, HABIBMETRO can now digitize their Visa cards for a variety of proximity and remote payment use cases.”

Commenting on the new alliance, Umar Khan, VISA’s Country Manager for Pakistan, said: “We are delighted to partner with HABIBMETRO to bring quick, convenient and secure digital payment experience to customers in Pakistan. The Tokenization and Digital Card programme, to be launched in collaboration with IDEMIA, will further empower HABIBMETRO customers to use digital payments and online channels with full confidence as they navigate the benefits of cashless commerce.”