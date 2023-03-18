Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders for holding two weekly sessions of the change of investigation board for convenience of citizens and action on their applica­tions without any delay. The sessions of the change of investigation board were being held regularly. According to details, the session of the change of in­vestigation board was being held as per routine on Wednesday and Thursday, and the board consisting of three SPs, headed by DIG Ali Javed Anwar Malik, was taking timely decisions on the change of investi­gation applications. In these sessions, more than 100 pending applications have been disposed of during the last 20 days and now no application for change of investigation was pending. The IGP directed Ad­ditional IGP Investigation Punjab Sultan Chaudhry to monitor the work of the change of investigation board himself and said that decisions should not be delayed on applications, submitted by the citizens.