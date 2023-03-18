Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday observed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) did not seem to play its due role in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and asked the ministry to play an active role in this regard.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaque Khan conducted hearing of the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through his lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate. During the hearing, the court observed that the MoFA seems incapable to understand the legal obstacles in way of the release and repartition of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The lawyer said that there was a lack of will power on the part of ministry officials in the case of Dr Aafia’s release. He said that they have submitted a confidential communication of the US lawyer Clive Safford Smith J with the court about his meeting with Dr Aafia Siddiqui and his suggestion regarding a way out to seek the release of Dr Aafia. He said that the court asked the MoFA to provide the required assistance and record to Clive Safford Smith J, who is also due in Pakistan in the month of May to assist the court.

However, the leader of Aafia Movement Pakistan Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said that the hurdles in way of the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui are not in the USA but instead here in Pakistan. She urged the government of Pakistan to change its attitude and take serious efforts for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. In 2010, a US federal court in Manhattan had sentenced Dr Aafia Siddiqui to 86 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of US military personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Centre, Carswell, Fort Worth in Texas.

Aafia Siddiqui studied at Boston’s prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and did a PhD in neuroscience at Brandeis University. In early 2003, during the Afghanistan War she came back to Pakistan. In March 2003, she was reportedly named as a courier and financier for Al-Qaeda and was placed on a ‘wanted for questioning’ list by the American FBI. According to US court papers, she was carrying two kilos of sodium cyanide hidden in moisturizer bottles, along with plans for chemical weapons and New York’s Brooklyn Bridge and Empire State Building.