Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that he was aware that the government would arrest him as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief, who is en route to Islamabad said: “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court because I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for Islamabad to appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to the Toshakahan case.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Imran Khan has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, according to an update shared on PTI’s official Twitter handle.

A large number of PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed and Musarrat Cheema, and workers are accompanying the convoy of the former premier.

Keeping in view the security threats, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

Security measures

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”