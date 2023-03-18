Share:

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General of Police for Islamabad, said best security measures had been taken at the Judicial Complex ahead of the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

He stated this during his visit to the Judicial Complex to review security arrangements, adding that the measures aimed at facilitate the Imran Khan’s appearance and not to stop his convoy.

The former prime minster is heading to the capital city to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case after week-long turbulence over his arrest in Lahore.

Talking to media, the IGP said roads had been closed at limited scale so commuters could not face difficulty. He said special directives had been issued to personnel to ensure security as enemies could exploit such situations.

When a journalist asked if there were chances of Imran Khan’s arrests, he replied: “I cannot talk about possibilities”. He said Section 144 has been imposed in the city, recalling that a terrorist incident had happened in Islamabad a few months ago.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has expressed concerns over closure of roads in the federal capital ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in court. He said route leading to the court had been turned into “Gaza”. He announced to move a write in the Islamabad High Court against the unjust administrative measures. “Police terrorism in wake of administrative measures is not acceptable”.

Islamabad Police in a tweet said 4,000 personnel had been deployed to ensure security during appearance of the PTI chief.