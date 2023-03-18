Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan yesterday awarded MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan) research scholarships for Masters/ Doctorate degrees to eleven Pakistani students for academic year 2023-25, aiming to provide them with an opportunity to pursue higher studies in their respective fields at the prominent universities in Japan.

The Embassy of Japan organised a pre-departure orientation event for the scholarship recipients here. At the orientation, on top of the briefing on the scholarship programme, Pakistani alumnus of the Japanese universities shared their knowledge and experience of studying and living in Japan with the young scholarship grantees.

After orientation session, ITO Takeshi, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, hosted a reception at the Ambassador’s residence to honour the members of MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) as well as to extend farewell to the fresh scholarship recipients. While speaking at the reception, ITO congratulated the fresh scholarship recipients upon their selection for the prestigious MEXT research scholarship and advised them to pursue their studies with utmost dedication during their stay in Japan.

He termed the award of scholarships a good opportunity for the young scholars not only to acquire education but also to learn Japanese culture and traditions. “I sincerely congratulate the young Pakistani recipients of Japan’s MEXT research scholarship which is funded by the Government of Japan. You will embark on an educational and cultural journey to Japan. Be focused, return with strong knowledge and rich experiences, and become bridges of friendship between Japan and Pakistan,” said the chargé d’affaires.

The government of Japan’s MEXT research scholarships was launched in 1954. Since the first Pakistani student went to Japan on scholarship in 1963, up till now a large number of students from across Pakistan have benefited from this scholarship and have returned to Pakistan after obtaining their PhD/Master’s degrees in Japan. They are actively working in the academia, public and private sectors and have made significant contributions to the development of Pakistan in various fields as well as in strengthening friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan. The government of Japan awards graduate and post- graduate fullyfunded scholarships to Pakistani students every year as well as short-term scholarships and training courses round the year