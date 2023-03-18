Share:

MOSCOW - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a law that outlines harsher punishments for torture and ill-treatment. The law tightens criminal liability for torture and expands the use and possibilities of audio and video recording during the investigation process to prevent illegal actions, the presidential press service said in a statement. It will also expand the rights of convicts as the implementation of a sentence could be delayed in case of a serious illness. Convicted mothers will be able to be with their children in colonies until they turn four years old. The law also suggests tougher punishment for calls to mass riots, with sentences of three to five years in prison.