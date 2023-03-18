Share:

PESHAWAR - A Biochemistry Symposium was organized under the auspices of the department of Bio-chemistry, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences. A large number of students and speakers from different regions of the province participated in the symposium. The ceremony was hosted by Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, while Prof Dr Jamilur Rahman and Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed were the chief guests of the event. Students presented their research papers and poster presentations during the symposium and demonstrated their knowledge and expertise in the field of biochemistry. The presentations were received with great enthusiasm by the audience.

Apart from the oral presentations, a poster competition was also organized during the symposium in which students were given an opportunity to showcase their research on posters. Posters were displayed throughout the symposium, the quality of which was highly appreciated by the participants. Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, the host of the event, while appreciating the quality of the symposium’s turnout and presentations, said that the purpose of organizing this symposium was to provide students with opportunities for innovative research.

She appreciated the hard work and dedication of the students and encouraged them and said that they are expected to continue their work in the field of biochemistry with the same zeal. The chief guests and other guest speakers congratulated the students and the faculty and staff of the department of biochemistry for conducting this successful symposium.