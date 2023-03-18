Share:

PESHAWAR - khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah has said that the provincial cabinet’s mandate is to provide a level playing field to all political parties for fair and transparent elections and to support the Election Commission.

While talking to media persons regarding the decisions made in the second meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet he said, “Our mandate also includes identification and elimination of political appointments in public institutions. The provincial cabinet has decided to abolish the Board of Governors (BoG) and policy board of 10 MTIs hospitals in the province. “ The minister said that caretaker provincial government will give Ramadan package to the deserving people of the province at a cost of 19 billion rupees despite limited resources.

The caretaker chief minister of khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formed a cabinet committee to devise a procedure for immediate delivery of Zakat funds to the beneficiaries. Similarly, the numbers of posts of law officers posted in the Advocate General’s Office has been reduced from 61 to 43. Barrister Feroz Jamal said that a cabinet committee was formed regarding the dissolution of the BoG of 10 MTI hospitals and this dissolution of the BoGs will be done in two stages and will be completed within two weeks.