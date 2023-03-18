Share:

PESHAWAR - The sixth natives Youth Camp event has started under the aegis of khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (kPCTA) and ‘The natives’ in the Bara Gali campus of Peshawar University.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Managing Directors the natives, Farhad khan, Asif khan and large number of students. About 50 students from khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Azad kashmir were participating in the camp. Various sessions including discussions, dialogues on cleanliness, climate change and eco-tourism, meant to bring awareness among the participants.