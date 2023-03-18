Share:

KARACHI-L’Oréal Group, a global leader in the beauty industry, has announced the appointment of Qawi Naseer as the new Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan. With effect from February 2023, Qawi Naseer succeeded Junaid Murtaza to lead the company’s operations in Pakistan.

Qawi Naseer is an Institute of Business Administration alumnus of 2008 and began his career with Nestle Pakistan, where he honed his skills in sales and trade marketing. He later joined Unilever Pakistan, where he managed multiple brands with great success. In 2020, Qawi Naseer joined L’Oréal Pakistan as the General Manager for the professional product division. His extensive experience and expertise proved invaluable in driving a profound transformation and spearheading the development of salon industry.

In August 2022, Qawi Naseer took over the role of General Manager for the consumer product division, where he led the digital transformation agenda. His innovative approach and strategic vision helped position the division for sustained growth and success.

Now, as the new Country Managing Director, Qawi Naseer is the Chief Executive for L’Oréal Pakistan subsidiary, and one of the youngest Country Managing Directors in L’Oréal globally.

He is committed to leading the company’s ongoing efforts to inspire and transform the beauty industry in Pakistan.

In addition to his role at L’Oréal Pakistan, Qawi Naseer is also serving as a Director on the board of Pakistan France Business Alliance as well as an Elevate Champion to grow women in leadership. He is a visionary leader who is passionate about accelerating digital transformation using data and making a positive impact on society.

“As a global leader in the beauty industry, L’Oréal is committed to empowering women and driving sustainability. We are proud to be a part of Pakistan’s growth story and look forward to continuing to innovate and lead the way in the beauty industry,” said Qawi Naseer.

With Qawi Naseer at the helm, L’Oréal Pakistan is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make a meaningful impact on the beauty industry in Pakistan.