ISLAMABAD - In the midst of ongoing crippling economic crisis and severe political polarisation, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday in the Senate urged all political parties to prepare a roadmap for economic, and political stability of the country.

Speaking at the special session of the Upper House, the minister underlined that holding each other’s necks would weaken the state institutions. “If we analyse the past, things have deteriorated instead of improving and even economy is facing ups and downs,” he said. He added that one major reason behind this situation was political instability and unconstitutional interventions.

The senior lawyer called for retrospection and said that politicians should learn from past and show seriousness in their attitude. “We need to listen to each other with tolerance and patience,“ he said adding that it was painful that the opposition was not present in the house.

Senator Tarar expressed optimism about the change in the opposition PTI’s approach to sit together for bringing some improvement in the on-going situation. PPP Senator Moula Bux Chandio speaking in the house said that what PTI chairman Imran Khan was doing in Zaman Park, had it been done by a leader from Sindh or Balochistan, he would have been hanged at Minar-e-Pakistan. He emphasized that the law should be applied equally to all and all the languages be respected.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar said that the difficulties for the public would aggravate further, if the politicians did not shun their egoism. “If we keep on fighting one another, our future will be at stake,” he said. Later, the house adopted a resolution acknowledge the importance of the.