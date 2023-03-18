Share:

KARACHI-In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children over poverty in Karachi. According to rescue sources, a man named Azhar attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children in Karachi’s Sujrani Town Sector-10.

After being informed, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the family to the hospital, where a two years old girl is said to be dead, while the doctors are trying to save the lives of the other three members of the family.

The neighbors said the family was living in a rented house and Azhar, who was working in a factory had lost his job. He tried hard to find another job to continue the livelihood of the family, but after failing, he attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children.

Similar incidents have occurred previously although the motives behind them were different. In one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi over a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Qaddafi Town area of Landhi and the police said that the accused initially murdered his 40-year-old wife and 18-year-old son over a domestic dispute.