NEW DELHI- At least six people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police said on Friday. The fire broke out on Thursday evening in the Secunderabad area of the city. “Six people - two men and four women- were killed in the fire,” a police official said. “Six others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.” According to the police, four of the six injured had jumped from the complex to escape the fire. Twelve fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the fire and the firefighting operation was undergoing until early Friday. Police have registered a case in this regard and ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.