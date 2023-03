Share:

SUKKUR - The Ghotki Police launched a massive operation against the criminals on Thursday night. SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio told media, as many as 25 hideouts of the criminals have been set on fire after the martyrdom of ASI. He said that SHO PS Khambhra of district Ghotki received information about the presence of criminals near Khambhra Inter-Change.