Share:

LAHORE-Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has stated that the revival & development of valuable cotton crop is a great need of the hour, as it is playing vital role in achieving more than 60% foreign exchange annually from the export of textile products. During the last decade we had achieved record yield of 1.44 crore bales, while presently we are achieving only 50 to 55 lakh bales. Resultantly huge decrease in the yield of cotton crop has badly affected national economy.

This was stated by Governor Punjab while addressing the meeting of Cotton Advisory Committee held yesterday at Governor House. He further stated that non-payment of Cotton Cess by APTAMA is badly affecting the performance of Cotton Research Institutes. The governor Punjab said that support price recently fixed by the federal govt would encourage the farmers for sowing cotton on maximum area in the forth coming Khareef season. Baligh-ur-Rehman highly appreciated the combined efforts of the experts of Research Institutes, Agri. Department, Agri. Universities and eminent researchers of private sector as member of said committee, for contributing valuable recommendations for improving the quality of hi-tech cotton seed varieties for achieving better yield. He directed the Secretary Agriculture Punjab to hold meeting of Punjab Seed Council next week, to urgently settle the issues of private sector relating to the approval of hi-tech. cotton seed varieties.

Earlier, Dr Khalid Hameed, the Convener of Cotton Sub Committee, presented recommendations of the Committee for the revival and development of cotton by improving the quality of cotton seed research and production in the country. He stated that Hi-Tech GMO & Hybrid Cotton seed varieties may be approved on fast track system by avoiding complicated rules and procedures. He further said that the Variety Evaluation Committee and Provincial Seed Councils should be merged to hold joint meeting to reduce the time in approval of new varieties. For speedy commercial release of new Cotton Seed varieties, the approval may be given on truthful in labeling basis like other many countries. Dr. Khalid Hamed further stated that Govt. of Pakistan should urgently take clear stance of GMO induction in Pakistan. The convener of committee also said that the Seed Act 2016 may be implemented strictly to control substandard and unapproved fake seed business. He also demanded that reasonable cash incentive be given to the breeders of public & private sector for evolving highly yielding cotton variety on consecutively two years promising field results. Dr. Khalid Hameed also recommended that private sector may also be given interest free loan for establishing Hi-Tech Cotton Seed Research Labs, Processing Plants and Scientific Storage. He also pointed out that extra incentive may also be given to Cotton pickers on contamination free quality lint.