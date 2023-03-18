Share:

Lahore - Director General Operations Nawa-i-Waqt Group Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri met Acting Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Ms Pang Chunxui at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad yesterday which lasted for an hour.

The meeting took place in a very pleasant and friendly atmosphere, in which the topics of Pakistan- China friendship and its historical background, geostrategic environment of the region, Pakistan-China mutual cooperation, Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC were discussed.

Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri congratulated Acting Ambassador on the election of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the third term and said that this election is a manifestation of the unwavering trust and confidence of the Chinese people in the President who in a short period of time,brought out 800 million Chinese people from below the poverty line and enabled them to live a prosperous and dignified life.

He expressed hope that the election of President Xi will help to achieve international peace and stability, prosperity and the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He expressed confidence that President Xi’s commitment to make China a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and a great, modern socialist country will be fulfilled. He also conveyed the message of congratulations on the election of President Xi Jinping and good wishes for the Chinese people from Ms Rameeza Majid Nizami, Managing Director of Nawa-i-Waqt Group.

Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri highlighted the importance of CPEC in the context of South China Sea and said that this project is in the interest of the people of both countries and it should be completed as soon as possible.

He emphasized on the early completion of ML-1 and said that this project is of deep interest of both countries which will take the friendship of the people of both countries to new heights.

He appreciated the Chinese aid and cooperation during last year’s disastrous floods and said that this cooperation is a reflection of the deep and strong relationship between China and Pakistan.

He highlighted the role of Nawa-i-Waqt Group under the guidance of Ms. Rameeza Majid Nizami for nationwide awareness of Belt and Road Initiative programme. He said that Nawa-i- Waqt has been continuously publishing the Belt and Road Initiative global programme series for the past four years, which is a record in Pakistan and has brought the readers of Nawai- Waqt closer to it.