Mardan - majority of the local people have complained that subsidised flour has disappeared from the local markets and demanded the provincial government to take notice of the situation and give relief to the inflation hit poor people ahead of the holy month of ramazan. according to a survey conducted by The nation, the majority of the people complained against the district administration for unfair distribution of subsidized flour to several dealers in the district. However, the masses complained that some dealers, who had been allotted the quota to sell the commodity at cheap rates, were selling substandard flour. naved Khan, a local resident, said that the government flour of Punjab is being sold at high prices in open shops.

He alleged that billions of rupees are going into the pockets of corrupt people. He also alleged that a few weeks ago, the food department caught the flour mills red-handed in the scam and their licences were also cancelled, but those people are so influential that their quotas were restored after a few days. mohammad Hussain, a resident, complained that the subsidized flour disappeared from the market. He alleged that the district administration has distributed subsidized flour quota on political basis.

It may be noted that deputy Commissioner abdur rehman de-notified all the subsidized flour dealers’ quota a few months ago. Later on, a committee was also formed that included the officials of the district administration and Food department to scrutinize new applications of flour dealers in the district within five days. On January 3, the district administration issued another list of 234 dealers for government subsidized flour distribution. However, despite all these measures, the majority of the people complained that the subsidized flour had disappeared from different areas. It was added that the assistant Commissioner aysha Tahir on last Thursday visited different flour mills and checked the records regarding the weight, quality and quota of the flour bags supplied to the subsidized flour dealer.

The official also sealed three flour mills for keeping wrong records and not supplying flour to the subsidized flour dealers without any reason. The flour mills association has started a strike against this action of the assistant commissioner.

However, majority people of the district are not satisfied with these measures of district administration and demanded the commissioner and district administration to take strict action and provide relief to the masses in the upcoming holy month of ramazan. However, in this connection this correspondent tried to contact the concerned deputy commissioner on his Whatsapp number for his stance, but no reply come in this regard