ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced the final results of its ‘Traditional Sports Gala’ held recently. according to the results, in Dodge Ball, School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) won 1st place for Women, while NUST Institute of Civil Engineering (niCE) secured 1st place for Men.

In Seven Stones, NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) took 1st place in the Men’s category, while institute of Geographical Information Systems (IGIS) secured 2nd place. M Adil from School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) won 1st place in Men’s arm wrestling, while dilek nadeem from S3H secured 1st place in women’s arm wrestling.