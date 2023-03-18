Share:

KARACHI - The 7th edition of Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (ParCo) T20 Cricket Tournament reached its conclusion with an exciting final between Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (oGDCL), and Pakistan State oil Ltd (PSo) at Moin Khan academy, Karachi.

The much-anticipated match saw a thrilling display of cricketing talent and sportsmanship from both sides, but in the end, sterling performance by Muhammad Bilal helped oGDCL claim the coveted trophy as they beat PSO by 14 runs. The grand closing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from sports and media fraternity, and top executives of leading companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Mahmood Khan, MD ParCo, expressed his delight at the success of the tournament. he extendedhis heartiest felicitations to team oGDCL for winning the title. he vowed to continue initiatives that provide healthy engagements and strengthen the bond of the fraternity