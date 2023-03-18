Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Australia yesterday discussed enhanced bilateral cooperation as senior officials held talks. The Australia-Pakistan senior officials’ talks, held in Islamabad, reflected Australia’s longstanding engagement with Pakistan and its critical role in regional security and developments, said a statement by the Australian High Commission.

Gary Cowan, First Assistant Secretary, North and South Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), led the multi-agency Australian delegation. Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Additional Secretary Asia & Pacific, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation. Discussions covered international and regional developments including the situation in Afghanistan, terrorism, transnational crime, human rights, development cooperation, and climate change. Australia outlined its approach to the QUAD and AUKUS, including the positive role they could play.