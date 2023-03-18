Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it was deeply concerned at the worldwide increase in racism, xenophobia and violence motivated by Islamophobia, which is manifesting itself in the negative profiling and stigmatization of Muslims, vandalization of Islamic symbols and holy sites, discriminatory laws and policies, ban on Hijab, and attacks on mosques.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in this context, “we condemn the recent remarks made by a BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister in Karnataka, K S Eshwarappa.”

These remarks, she said, “are yet another manifestation of the rising Islamophobia in India. Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against Muslims in India, who are being systematically stigmatized and marginalized on account of their faith. We call on India to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and well-being of minorities and allow them to profess and practice their faith in peace.”

Baloch said Pakistan was also concerned about rising hate crime against Muslims including Quran burnings in Europe. “We call for fostering global dialogue to promote a culture of peace and tolerance and to raise awareness to combat Islamophobia,” she added. The spokesperson said human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue unabated.

“Last week, in their so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations in Baramulla district in IIOJK, the Indian forces arbitrarily arrested two Kashmiri youth, Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan. They also raided the houses of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Iqbal Mir, religious leader Qazi Yasir, and jailed Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zaffar Akber Butt. This intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris and their leadership must end,” she said.

Pakistan, she said, will continue to raise its voice against the grave human rights violations in IIOJK. We will also continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has just concluded his visit to Mauritania where he was leading the Pakistan delegation to the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

“After Pakistan’s successful tenure as the Chair of 48th OIC CFM, the Foreign Minister handed over the Chairmanship to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the incoming Chair of the 49th OIC CFM,” she added. Pakistan, she said, welcomes the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and commends China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement.