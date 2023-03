Share:

Islamabad - Senior Pakistani diplomat Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher has been elected as Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for next five years. Ambassador Khokher is currently serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to Vienna based international organizations. The election took place in 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Nouakchott, Mauritania.