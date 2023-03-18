Share:

“You can go a long way with a smile. You can

go a lot farther with a smile and a gun.”

–Al Capone

Alphonse Gabriel Capone was born in 1899 and by the age of 14, he had joined a gang and earned the name, ‘Scarface’. In 1920, he moved to Chicago where he was helping Johnny Torrio’s illegal enterprises including smuggling, gambling and prostitution. After Torrio’s retirement, he was put in charge. He soon became the crime kingpin by wiping out his competitors and rivals. This helped raise Capone’s notoriety to a national level. He raked millions from his illegal activities and even was at the top of the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list in 1930. He avoided jail 1931 by bribing city officials but by October, Al Capone was sentenced to 11 years in prison for tax evasion.