ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Friday said that it was ready to arrange All Parties Conference (APC) and to invite all the central leadership of parliamentary parties to reconcile their disputes through dialogue and to hold free, fair and transparent elections to all assemblies on a mutually agreed timeframe. The PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur- Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha in a statement issued on Friday expressed that the Pakistan Bar Council and the legal fraternity believed in the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law, independence of judiciary as well as democracy and civil authority through democratic process, and always resisted to undemocratic forces, who become cause to destabilize the Country. They said that while realizing the gravity of crisis and a very grim and chaotic situation of the country’s political, economic and social conditions all parliamentary parties should resolve their disputes through dialogue and pay attention to other major public issues like inflation, devaluation of currency and unemployment etc.

They expressed that the PBC and the legal fraternity had always strived for aforementioned objectives and play its positive role to ensure continuity of the democratic process of the country as enshrined in the Constitution, offered services for mediation among parliamentary parties in past through All Parties Conference (APC) and will continue to do so. They further endorsed the message of civil society and their invitation to form an informal Group of mediators to engage with all parliamentary parties to start a reconciliation process to forge a national consensus on the holding of free, fair and transparent elections to all Assemblies on a mutually agreed timeframe for sake of country.