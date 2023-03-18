Share:

LAHORE - The Pun­jab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out an inspection drive of food points from Lahore to Sukheki to Sial Mor Motorway service area to ensure the pro­vision of healthy and quality food for commuters. In this regard, PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik visited cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the mo­torway service area to check the food quality and the per­formance of field teams. The teams have thoroughly ex­amined the production area, kitchens and other parts of the food outlets. The DG said that teams had penalised two food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines over viola­tions of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, while serving warning notices for improve­ment to others, asking them to improve hygiene conditions and remove minor issues. He said the authority also col­lected samples of different imported food items for ha­lal testing. He also instructed teams to ensure quality food and use quality water in cof­fee. He added that the purpose of the inspection was to exam­ine the food quality, hygiene is­sues and food safety standards to ensure clean and sterile food for passengers as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Mudassar said that the qual­ity of food had improved due to repeatedly checking food points. He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adultera­tors till their complete elimi­nation from Punjab. Citizens can complain regarding viola­tion of food safety issues, adul­teration mafia and unhygienic food points on 1223 helpline number of PFA, he said.