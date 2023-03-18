Share:

Various drugs are short in the market, including life-saving medicines, as pharmaceutical companies have halted or decreased production, because of either the depletion of raw material stocks or the sky-high increase in manufacturing costs in recent months. This is something that the government has been warned off by the manufacturers, but it appears that the authorities are unmoved by the looming crisis.

Manufacturers have laid it out clearly that they are struggling to maintain their net income in the face of rapidly rising costs as the price of fuel and transportation skyrocketed in a highly inflationary domestic and global environment. Exacerbating the situation was the fact that the central bank imposed restrictions on the import of ‘luxury’ items, pharmaceutical raw material included, several months ago. Opening a letter of credit for importing active pharmaceutical ingredients has been a challenge for the past few months with stocks shrinking by the day.

Industry representatives have warned the government that the shortage of life-saving drugs may aggravate further unless the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed a 38.5pc across-the-board hike in drug prices, and the State Bank facilitated the import of raw material for the industry. With over 500 drugs already scarce across the country, the number is feared to go up to 2,500 in the coming days. With the shortages putting lives at risk, it is baffling to see the slow response on part of the government.

It is crucial that immediate action is taken to raise prices to incorporate the impact of rapid inflation in the industry’s costs and facilitate it in the import of raw material. From a long term perspective, it is imperative that the role of DRAP be redefined and the focus of the regulator shift from controlling drug pricing to properly regulating the industry in order to ensure an improvement in product quality and maintain fair competition among the manufacturers.