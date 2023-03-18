Share:

Pakistan’s veteran Umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

He officiated in a record number of international cricket matches during his distinguished career.

Aleem’s first international match as an Elite Panel umpire was in 2002 and a year later, he stood in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket. The Prime Minister said Aleem Dar's flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him.