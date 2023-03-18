Share:

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will be heading parliamentary boards | Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be part of these bodies.

LAHORE - The PML-N has constituted parliamentary boards for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to seek recommendations for awarding party tickets to prospective candidates for elections to the Punjab and KPK assemblies.

The PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will be heading the parliamentary boards while Prime Minister and the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif will also be part of these bodies. The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Friday issued the notification with the approval of party president. According to the notification a 32-member parliamentary board has been formed for Punjab and a 30-member board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman Party Raja Zafarul Haq, Vice Presidents Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif are also included in the boards. The parliamentary board for Punjab includes the names of Ahsan Iqbal, Ghulam Dastgir Khan, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Parvez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Tanveer, Javed Latif, Burjees Tahir, Riyaz Pirzada, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Tahira Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Owais Leghari, Noorul Hasan Attaullah Tarar, Sheikh Fayyaz and Talal Chaudhry. The Parliamentary Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includes Party’s Provincial President Engineer Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Captain (R) Safdar, Sardar Yusuf, Pir Sabir Shah, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Aurangzeb Nalotha, Akhtar Wali, Abbas Afridi, Jamshed Mohammad Iftikhar Khan, Mian Akhlaq, Shahabuddin, Nasir Khan, Malik Jahanzeb and Mian Alamgir Shah. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as party president had directed to submit applications for party tickets on March 9. Also, the PML-N has sent the lists of party nominees to the Election Commission for election to the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims for the Punjab Assembly. The party president has sent 48 names for women seats while eight nominations have been sent in respect of seats reserved for non-Muslims. Around 95 per cent of old faces have been nominated again in respect of reserved seats for women for the new Assembly.