LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) La­hore Additional IG Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana said on Friday the Lahore police, during the ongoing campaign, arrested 25,483 alleged criminals dur­ing the first two-and-a-half months of the current year. Sharing details of action against illegal weapons and arms smugglers, he said the police arrested 1,734 persons and registered cases against them in different police sta­tions of the city. Nine Kalash­nikovs, 127 rifles, 89 guns, 1,525 pistols and revolvers and more than 10,000 bullets and cartridges were recov­ered from them. During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 2,360 accused, reg­istered cases against them, and recovered 15kg heroin, 1,074kg charas, 5.316kg ICE and 26,663-litre liquor.