LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday the Lahore police, during the ongoing campaign, arrested 25,483 alleged criminals during the first two-and-a-half months of the current year. Sharing details of action against illegal weapons and arms smugglers, he said the police arrested 1,734 persons and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Nine Kalashnikovs, 127 rifles, 89 guns, 1,525 pistols and revolvers and more than 10,000 bullets and cartridges were recovered from them. During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 2,360 accused, registered cases against them, and recovered 15kg heroin, 1,074kg charas, 5.316kg ICE and 26,663-litre liquor.
March 18, 2023
