KASUR - Kasur police busted three dacoit gangs and recovered cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and weapons from their possession. The police said here on Friday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 outlaws of three dacoit gangs who were involved in 41 heinous crimes. The team recovered cash Rs500,000, 11 mobile phones, four motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigation was underway.
Staff Reporter
March 18, 2023
