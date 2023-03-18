Share:

KASUR - Kasur police busted three dacoit gangs and recovered cash, mobile phones, mo­torcycles and weapons from their possession. The police said here on Friday that the teams of different police sta­tions conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdic­tion and arrested 12 outlaws of three dacoit gangs who were involved in 41 heinous crimes. The team recovered cash Rs500,000, 11 mobile phones, four motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. Further in­vestigation was underway.