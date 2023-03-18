Share:

HYDERABAD-Three towers of the 132 KV Double Circuit lines JMS I and JMS II fell on the ground during the rainfall the other day, according to the spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Sadiq Kubar.

He informed on Friday that tower numbers 19, 20 and 21 fell on the ground, affecting the supply of power to the Qasimabad and Rajputana grid stations. He added that in order to prevent long outages from affecting the consumers, the two grids were being supplied electricity through an alternate line from 220 KV Hala Naka grid station. Kubar said the HESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi on Friday visited the sites and directed the staff to expedite the restoration work. He apprised that it would take 2 to 3 days before the supply could be restored through the fallen towers. Meanwhile in Nawabshah, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari on Friday visited Sweet Home Nawabshah, being administered by Pakistan Baitul-Mal, and met with the children there and distributed eatable items among them.

The commissioner said that service to ailing humanity was a pious job, adding that looking after destitute and orphan children was the “collective responsibility of all of us.” He said that however, Pakistan Baitul-Mal was doing a commendable job by supporting these children. He said that divisional and district administrations would extend all possible help in that regard. The commissioner appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation to institutions working for the welfare of destitute children and to bring them parallel to society.

Briefing the commissioner, Deputy Director Baitut-Mal Shehzad Ali Jaskani informed that children between the age of 4 to 6 years were enrolled at this institution while 100 children were registered with Sweet Home at present. He said, “These children are being provided food, residence, medicines, education and all necessary facilities for life.” He said many of the children of Sweet Home were studying in renowned educational institutions in the country. The deputy director appealed to the commissioner that the support of divisional and district administrations was required for the construction of a playground for children. During the visit, the commissioner planted a sapling on the premises of Sweet Home. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Teevino and other officials were also present on the occasion.